PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0056 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $255,067.43 and approximately $15.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00086280 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,026,734 coins and its circulating supply is 45,786,554 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

