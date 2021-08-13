PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.54. 164,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

