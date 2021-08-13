PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

