Perella Weinberg Partners to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of PWP opened at $13.84 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

