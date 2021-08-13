Performa Ltd US LLC Invests $3.33 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.