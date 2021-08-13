Performa Ltd US LLC Makes New $11.32 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. 10,016,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,849,938. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

