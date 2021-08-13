Performa Ltd US LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Performa Ltd US LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,725,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,764,000.

VBK stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

