Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.