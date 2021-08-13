Performant Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PFMT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of -0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $40,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,511 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

