Persistence (XPRT) Achieves Market Cap of $231.61 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for $6.20 or 0.00013327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $231.61 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00897956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00115528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 112,000,508 coins and its circulating supply is 37,370,993 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.