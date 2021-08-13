Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 85 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,478.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.