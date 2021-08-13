Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 20th

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period is set to expire on Friday, August 20th. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 88.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.