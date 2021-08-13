Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 20th

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period is set to expire on Friday, August 20th. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
WOOF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 88.04.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
