Peter Pond Sells 6,028 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,088. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

