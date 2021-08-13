Peter Pond Sells 6,028 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,088. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.