PGGM Investments Buys 23,360 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

LH stock opened at $300.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $304.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

