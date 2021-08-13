PGGM Investments Buys 691,298 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 691,298 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.97% of Mueller Water Products worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE MWA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

