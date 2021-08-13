PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 51.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,413,000 after buying an additional 280,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

MNST opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.16. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.