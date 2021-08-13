PGGM Investments Has $16.19 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.51.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $152.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

