PGGM Investments Has $16.43 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.11% of XPO Logistics worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $34,684,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

