PGGM Investments Has $16.47 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,631 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

SYF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

