PGGM Investments Has $19.26 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MetLife were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

