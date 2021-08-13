PGGM Investments Has $19.70 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.23% of Autoliv worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 406.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth $1,286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $104,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 76.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

