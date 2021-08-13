PGGM Investments Has $20.69 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.14% of Leidos worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

