PGGM Investments Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $145.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

