PGGM Investments Has $25.32 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $25,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

