PGGM Investments Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $26,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.94 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

