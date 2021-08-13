PGGM Investments Has $27.19 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $269.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

