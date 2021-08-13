PGGM Investments Has $31.05 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.15 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

