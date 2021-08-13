PGGM Investments Has $32.03 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,685 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $32,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Dollar General stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.