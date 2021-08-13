PGGM Investments Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,821 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.34% of AGNC Investment worth $29,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

