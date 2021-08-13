PGGM Investments Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 101,381 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $15,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.88 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

