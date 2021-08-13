PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,304 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $230,334,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,083.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,039,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 951,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

