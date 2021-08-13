PGGM Investments Purchases 29,110 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.02. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.