PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 207,970 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.22% of FMC worth $30,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 79,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FMC by 96.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $92.85 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.