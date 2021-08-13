PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $332.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.