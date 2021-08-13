PGGM Investments Sells 127,640 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,640 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

