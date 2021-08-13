PGGM Investments Sells 14,490 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $97.38 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

