PGGM Investments Sells 29,146 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.35% of Acuity Brands worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

NYSE AYI opened at $181.74 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

