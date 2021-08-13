PGGM Investments Sells 37,098 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,098 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $415.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

