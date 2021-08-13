PGGM Investments Sells 4,535 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $583.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

