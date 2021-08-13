PGGM Investments Sells 5,550 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

