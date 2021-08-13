PGGM Investments Sells 59,915 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,915 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.18% of Hologic worth $30,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 69.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 185,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $2,879,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $18,348,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 375,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.