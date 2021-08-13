PGGM Investments Sells 61,684 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,684 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Synopsys stock opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

