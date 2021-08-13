PGGM Investments Sells 651 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $279.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $280.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.