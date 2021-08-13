PGGM Investments Sells 9,333 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $704.27 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.52 and a 1-year high of $714.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.78. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.