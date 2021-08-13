PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,142 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,397 shares of company stock worth $1,657,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

LBTYA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

