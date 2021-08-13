PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the July 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 757,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 133.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 125,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,363. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

