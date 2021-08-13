PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,498 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,591 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,874 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS stock remained flat at $$49.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

