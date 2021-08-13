PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PGTI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

