PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHAS remained flat at $$3.29 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,290. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

