Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,294 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

